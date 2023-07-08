15-year-old midfielder Divine Mukasa posted an emotional farewell message to West Ham United on social media following his departure for the club. The England youth international featured regularly for West Ham’s Under-18s side last season and has recently been in Newcastle ahead of a potential move.

His one goal in 10 matches for The Hammers Under-18s side came against Arsenal to help secure the Under-18 Premier League South league title. He was also an unused substitute in the FA Youth Cup final win over Arsenal back in April.

Newcastle held face-to-face talks with Mukasa this week as the youngster was given a tour around St James’ Park and the club’s training centre and academy in Benton.

The former West Ham academy player has also been in Glasgow for talks with Rangers.

And ahead of his future being decided, Mukasa took to Instagram to post an old photograph of himself at West Ham’s academy along with the caption: “Thank you to all the players and staff at West Ham that have helped to develop me into both the player and person that I am today.

“This club has been my home for the past 10 years and for it to come to an end is bittersweet but it’s time to move on to the next chapter of my career. Best of luck to everyone at the club ❤️⚒️”

Newcastle are looking to bring in several young signings into the club’s academy system as sporting director Dan Ashworth looks to improve the quality of the youth set-up.

Last season saw the Magpies sign several teenagers including Alex Murphy, Reece Byrne, Charlie McArthur, Jude Smith, Jordan Hackett, Amadou Diallo and Garang Kuol. United’s first summer signing also saw 18-year-old Yankuba Minteh join from Odense for a reported £7million.