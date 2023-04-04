West Ham United v Newcastle United: Early team and injury news plus how to watch

Newcastle now take on a West Ham side who beat Southampton in the other Sunday fixture, the start of another busy week of fixtures for Newcastle.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between West Ham and Newcastle:

When is West Ham vs Newcastle?

Newcastle United fans. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images).

Newcastle’s away clash with West Ham takes place on Wednesday, April 5, at 8pm. Craig Pawson is the referee on the night.

Is West Ham vs Newcastle United on TV?

Newcastle’s trip to East London was chosen for broadcast by Sky Sports on Wednesday night. It will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Is West Ham vs Newcastle United on NowTV?

The match can also be streamed via Sky’s NowTV, from 7:30pm. Supporters not wanting to subscribe can purchase a one-day Sports Pass which gives you access to select Sky Sports channels for 24 hours.

There is currently an offer on NowTV’s monthly membership. Supporters looking to subscribe to the service can now do so at a reduced cost of £21 a month, saving around 40%.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be providing live coverage of the Premier League clash with Matthew Raisbeck and John Anderson.

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you full updates from the game via our social media channels as well as all the latest news and reaction from events that unfold in London.

What are the latest betting odds?

All odds courtesy of Bettingodds.com:

Newcastle win: 53/20

West Ham win: 12/5

Draw: 23/20

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for West Ham United vs Newcastle United?