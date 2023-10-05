West Ham v Newcastle United: Injury and team news with four out and four doubts - gallery
West Ham v Newcastle United: Two of the Premier League’s in-form sides square-off at the London Stadium on Sunday.
Newcastle United go in search of four successive Premier League wins when they travel to the London Stadium on Sunday.
The Magpies come into the match on the back of their brilliant 4-1 win over PSG in midweek - a game that followed a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley last weekend.
Newcastle’s recent form has been even more impressive when you consider the injury problems that Eddie Howe has had to deal with over the last few weeks.
Howe hasn’t been able to pick from a full strength squad this season and will have to balance the demands of domestic and European football as the fixture schedule piles up.
David Moyes, his counterpart on Sunday, also has similar issues to balance and whilst he has had less injury worries this campaign, the Hammers do have doubts over a couple of players heading into Sunday’s match.
Here, we take a look at the very latest injury and team news from both camps: