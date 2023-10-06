News you can trust since 1849
West Ham v Newcastle United injury news: Five out and five doubts ahead of Premier League clash - gallery

West Ham v Newcastle United: Two of the Premier League’s in-form sides square-off at the London Stadium on Sunday.

By Joe Buck
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 15:51 BST

Newcastle United go in search of four successive Premier League wins when they travel to the London Stadium on Sunday. 

The Magpies come into the match on the back of their brilliant 4-1 win over PSG in midweek - a game that followed a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley last weekend.

Newcastle’s recent form has been even more impressive when you consider the injury problems that Eddie Howe has had to deal with over the last few weeks.

Howe hasn’t been able to pick from a full strength squad this season and will have to balance the demands of domestic and European football as the fixture schedule piles up.

David Moyes, his counterpart on Sunday, also has similar issues to balance and whilst he has had less injury worries this campaign, the Hammers do have doubts over a couple of players heading into Sunday’s match.

Here, we take a look at the very latest injury and team news from both camps:

Cresswell missed West Ham’s trip to Freiburg with a hamstring injury and will likely not feature against Newcastle United on Sunday.

1. Aaron Cresswell - doubt

The young full-back has a groin injury and he didn't feature against Freiburg in the Europa League - a game that came just three days ahead of Sunday’s clash in the capital with Newcastle.

2. Ben Johnson - doubt

Antonio didn't feature against Freiburg and has been ruled a doubt for the game after David Moyes revealed he hasn't seen him train this week. The Hammers will make a late call on his fitness ahead of the game.

3. Michail Antonio - doubt

Willock hasn’t featured for the Magpies since a win over Brighton in May. After nearing a comeback from a hamstring injury, Willock injured his achilles in a setback that will keep him out until after the next international break.

4. Joe Willock - out

