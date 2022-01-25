What Alan Shearer has said about Dele Alli amid Newcastle United transfer links

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United continue to be linked with a late-window swoop for out-of-favour Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli.

The 25-year-old has struggled for game time in North London this season, and has been restricted to just eight Premier League starts so far.

Unsurprisingly, there has been widespread speculation about the prospect of him leaving Spurs in recent weeks, and Newcastle have emerged as one possible destination for the 37-cap England international.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Telegraph, the Magpies have “opened talks” with Tottenham over a potential loan deal for the player as Eddie Howe looks to recruit as many as five fresh faces before the transfer window shuts next week.

But with a possible move to St. James’ Park looming, what has Toon legend Alan Shearer had to say about Alli amid his recent plight in the capital?

What has Alan Shearer said about Dele Alli?

Alli has found first team opportunities at Tottenham hard to come by this season, but speaking after one of his rare outings in his side’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham last month, Shearer was quick to praise the midfielder.

As quoted by the Express, he said: “I was really impressed with Dele Alli today.

“Last chance saloon for him really.

“Nuno didn’t fancy him, Jose didn’t fancy him. Alisson pulled off an unbelievable save, but he got in there all afternoon.

“Driving forward, with the ball, or offering options. Timing of the runs was perfect.