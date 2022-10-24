The midfielder travelled to London to join his Newcastle United team-mates late on Saturday night after his partner Ana gave birth to Matteo, their first child, on Tyneside.

And Guimaraes had more to celebrate yesterday after helping his team to a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, who previously had a 100% record at home.

Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron were on target in a stunning victory which lifted the club up to fourth place in the Premier League.

“They've been amazing days for me, to become a father for the first time,” said Guimaraes in a post-match interview.

“It's been incredible. I've had two days without sleep. I would stay home, but I love to be here with these guys. They make me happy and proud.

“It was one of the best days of my life. I'm very happy and proud. It's been like a dream. I don't have words, because it's amazing what has happened in my life.”

Yves Bissouma of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, who became a father last week.

Howe knew Guimaraes had had a sleepless night when he picked his team, though he only found out the full extent of the 25-year-old’s sleep deprivation after the final whistle.

“He’s kept that quiet from me,” said United’s head coach. “I knew about one night, but I didn’t know about two.

“I found out after the game that he hadn’t slept for two nights.

“I don’t think it would have changed my decision (about playing him) though because he’s pivotal to the team. He’s so important in everything we deliver, and I thought he was outstanding today.

“You could see he was probably depleted in energy slightly as the game wore on – that’s why I had to take him off in the end – but what he’s given me on a continual basis, since I’ve been here, is fantastic.

“He’s given his heart and soul to the club, and he’s an outstanding player. You could see that – it was one of his best performances for the club.”