Newcastle United have had an initial offer for Sevilla centre-back rejected, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crooks.

The Magpies are understood to have tested La Liga club’s resolve with an opening bid of around £25 million, but have been rebuffed in their appoach.

A follow-up offer for the Brazilian could be in the pipeline, but Crooks has claimed that Sevilla may hold out for as much as £40 million before they consider selling the defender this month.

Who is Diego Carlos?

Carlos started his senior career in his native Brazil with Paulista FC, before moving on to Madureira RJ, and eventually making his way to Europe in 2014 with Estoril Praia.

A short loan spell with FC Porto’s B-team followed, before a permanent transfer to French side Nantes in 2016.

From there, Carlos went to Sevilla, and his star has been steadily on the rise ever since.

The 28-year-old has six senior caps for Brazil to his name, won an Olympic gold medal last summer, and scored the winning goal in the 2020 Europa League final.

Carlos has also previously been the subject of reported transfer interest from Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

What has Carlos said about leaving Sevilla?

Speaking to radio station Cope Sevilla in September of 2020, Carlos explained that he is more than happy to see out his contract in Spain.

The 28-year-old signed for Sevilla in 2019, and his current deal is not set to expire until the summer of 2024.

He said: “In football we do not know what can happen. It is a complicated situation. I am very happy in Sevilla, with everyone.