Howe’s team ended a six-game winless run yesterday with a 4-1 victory at Craven Cottage. The result lifted the club up to seventh place in the Premier League.

Howe and his players went to the sold-out away end, filled with 2,300 travelling fans despite a rail strike, at the final whistle to thank them for their support.

Asked about the mood in the dressing room after the game, Howe said: “That was my message – ‘enjoy the moment’.

"It was great to celebrate with our supporters at the end, that was a long time since we had that connection with them in a positive way. I was very determined for the players to really enjoy that moment. We go back to training – and work hard to feel that again next week.”

Newcastle had drawn five of their previous six games – and Howe felt the result had been coming.

Howe said: "Well, I hoped it was coming, but nothing is ever guaranteed in football. Every week you have to give yourself a chance to win and I think we’ve done that.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"We haven’t finished our chances when they’ve been there, and we’ve let the game slip away from us that were winnable.

"Today was a pivotal moment in our season. I emphasised today how important the game was to the players. It can go one or two ways from that point, but they responded really well.”

Miguel Almiron netted twice at Craven Cottage, and Callum Wilson, back from injury, also found the net along with Sean Longstaff.

Referee Darren England sent off Fulham’s Nathaniel Chalobah for a late challenge on Longstaff early in the game following a pitchside VAR check.

Asked about the decision, Howe said: “It’s difficult. I haven’t seen it again. My initial feeling was it’s high.