Howe’s fourth-placed team beat Aston Villa 4-0 yesterday. Newcastle, bottom of the Premier League after 13 games last year, have lost just once so far this season.

However, Howe wants more from his players. United’s head coach said: “I think there’s loads of improvement (to come). If I’m sat here going ‘that’s us’, the only way from there’s down.

“The only way for me to look at any team in any moment is the only way is up. We have more to drive from the players, we’ve got lots of improvement left in individuals, and the team collectively. But we’re at the highest level in world football.

“The competition’s very, very high, and if we drop our levels, we’ll find it difficult. So as much as I want the players to enjoy it, I want them to really focus on the challenges ahead.”