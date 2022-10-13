The ‘Theatre of Dreams’ has not been a happy hunting ground for the Magpies in the Premier League era, having won there just once since the league’s inception.
That win came almost nine years ago when a single Yohan Cabaye strike was enough to secure Alan Pardew’s side all three-points against David Moyes’ side.
Since that win, Newcastle have conceded 21 goals in just seven visits to Old Trafford, a run that even includes a goalless draw at the beginning of the 2015/16 season.
Their current Premier League record at Old Trafford reads: Played: 27, won: 1, drawn: 8, lost: 18, scored: 21, conceded: 63.
Ahead of Sunday’s game, we take a look at the varying career paths of all 18 players that have scored a goal for Newcastle United at Old Trafford.
1. Andy Cole
Cole scored Newcastle’s first Premier League goal at Old Trafford on their first visit to face a team they, and Cole, would become well acquainted with over the coming seasons. After leaving Newcastle to join Manchester United in January 1995, Cole won a plethora of trophies under Sir Alex Ferguson before moving around the country as his career wound down. Cole is now an ambassador for the Red Devils.
Photo: Michael Cooper
2. Andreas Andersson
It would be almost five years between their first and second goal at Old Trafford before Andersson’s early strike in a game now infamous for that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer challenge on Rob Lee. After just one and a half years on Tyneside, Andersson moved back to his native Sweden. He retired from football in 2012 and is now a coach.
Photo: Mark Thompson
3. Alan Shearer
Newcastle United’s all-time record scorer netted in consecutive appearances at Old Trafford in January and November 2002. Shearer retired from football in 2006 with his last kick as a professional coming from the penalty spot against Sunderland. He now works as a pundit on Match of the Day.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
4. Olivier Bernard
Bernard had brief spells at Southampton and Rangers after leaving Newcastle before returning to the club in 2006 for a season. After retiring from football in 2007, Bernard now works for Show Racism the Red Card.
Photo: PAUL BARKER