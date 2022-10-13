News you can trust since 1849
Yohan Cabaye is the only Newcastle United player to score a winning goal at Old Trafford in the Premier League (ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images)

What happened to every Newcastle United player to score against Manchester United at Old Trafford - photo gallery

Newcastle United have scored on each of their last five visits to Old Trafford - but have failed to pick up a single point in any of those games.

By Joe Buck
4 minutes ago

The ‘Theatre of Dreams’ has not been a happy hunting ground for the Magpies in the Premier League era, having won there just once since the league’s inception.

That win came almost nine years ago when a single Yohan Cabaye strike was enough to secure Alan Pardew’s side all three-points against David Moyes’ side.

Since that win, Newcastle have conceded 21 goals in just seven visits to Old Trafford, a run that even includes a goalless draw at the beginning of the 2015/16 season.

Their current Premier League record at Old Trafford reads: Played: 27, won: 1, drawn: 8, lost: 18, scored: 21, conceded: 63.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, we take a look at the varying career paths of all 18 players that have scored a goal for Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

1. Andy Cole

Cole scored Newcastle’s first Premier League goal at Old Trafford on their first visit to face a team they, and Cole, would become well acquainted with over the coming seasons. After leaving Newcastle to join Manchester United in January 1995, Cole won a plethora of trophies under Sir Alex Ferguson before moving around the country as his career wound down. Cole is now an ambassador for the Red Devils.

2. Andreas Andersson

It would be almost five years between their first and second goal at Old Trafford before Andersson’s early strike in a game now infamous for that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer challenge on Rob Lee. After just one and a half years on Tyneside, Andersson moved back to his native Sweden. He retired from football in 2012 and is now a coach.

3. Alan Shearer

Newcastle United’s all-time record scorer netted in consecutive appearances at Old Trafford in January and November 2002. Shearer retired from football in 2006 with his last kick as a professional coming from the penalty spot against Sunderland. He now works as a pundit on Match of the Day.

4. Olivier Bernard

Bernard had brief spells at Southampton and Rangers after leaving Newcastle before returning to the club in 2006 for a season. After retiring from football in 2007, Bernard now works for Show Racism the Red Card.

