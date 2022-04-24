What Newcastle United's brilliant fans chanted at Carrow Road – and what it means for Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United’s 2,650-strong travelling support paid homage to their modern-era favourites on a sunny afternoon at Carrow Road.

“Peter Lovenkrands, signed on a free, from Germany,” was sung during the second half.

Andy Cole, Fabricio Coloccini, Yohan Cabaye, Jonas Gutierrez and Shola Ameobi also had songs sung in their honour during yesterday’s 3-0 win over Norwich City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Krul, in the home goal, had his name chanted by the club’s jubilant support in recognition of his years of service on Tyneside.

All those players gave their all for the club – and fans don’t forget that.

New heroes have emerged this season, and the contribution of Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes in recent months won’t be forgotten any time soon.

And it seems certain that their names will still be sung by supporters many, many years into the future.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates his goal.

Joelinton, on what was his 100th Premier League appearance for the club, scored twice, while Guimaraes netted with a cheeky finish to cap another memorable win for Eddie Howe’s team.

Howe – who had made four changes to “freshen up” his starting XI – had fielded Joelinton up front after deciding to rest Chris Wood, but the forward-turned-midfield was most effective when he was switched to the left-hand side.

There hadn’t been much between the two sides before Jacob Murphy, recalled to the team, broke down the right and delivered a low cross which eventually found Joelinton, who buried the ball in the top corner.

Joelinton made it 2-0 after Guimaraes opened Norwich up with a ball through the middle. Murphy’s shot was blocked, and Joelinton tucked away the loose ball.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe at Carrow Road.

And Guimaraes seized on a pass out from Krul after the break and confidently dinked the ball over the former United goalkeeper. Game over.

The result followed home successes against Crystal Palace and Leicester City in the previous six days.

“The boost today for us was the fact we came here off the back of a tough week – and performed,” said Howe. “It would have been very easy for us to drop our levels from a physical perspective, but full credit to the players. They got another win, and I'm delighted with them.”

Howe also claimed that fans at Carrow Road had had a “glimpse of the future”. The “shackles”, according to Newcastle’s head coach, have “come off a bit” now the club has all but secured it’s Premier League status.

“We’ve been playing under the pressure of trying to stay in the league, and we have got a lot of results playing resilient, organised football,” said Howe.

“Today, for the first time, the shackles came off a bit. The confidence on the ball was high, and hopefully this is a glimpse of the future.”

Those same fans stayed inside Carrow Road long after the final whistle to applaud Howe’s players.