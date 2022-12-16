The club is third in the Premier League ahead of the restart after a remarkable transformation under Howe over the past 13 months.

And the team's revival is underpinned by the attitude and commitment that Howe demands each game.

"That's the key thing (delivering non-negotiables), the results are always difficult to guarantee,” said United’s head coach. "But the performance and the effort levels you should be able to see. That should be evident, and I think that’s one of the key hallmarks of the team this season – and has been so far. The attitude, commitment and workrate of the team, and the obvious togetherness on the pitch, but they're not givens.

"It's not just going to happen by just turning up on the pitch. A lot of this work we’re doing with the players on the training pitch is hopefully going to give us the best chance to secure that first win back."

