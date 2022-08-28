When Alexander Isak will make Newcastle United debut after travelling to Wolves
Newcastle United record signing Alexander Isak travelled with the squad for Sunday’s Premier League match at Wolverhampton Wanderers (2pm kick-off) but was not included in the matchday squad.
The 22-year-old striker signed for Newcastle ahead of the match for a club record £60million transfer fee from Real Sociedad.
Despite travelling with the squad to Molineux, Isak was ineligible to play against Wolves due to the lack of a work permit.
Newcastle registered the player prior to Friday’s noon deadline and submitted the appropraite paper work but Isak’s work permit was not ratified in time.
After watching Sunday’s match from the sidelines, he will prepare to make his Newcastle debut against Liverpool at Anfield this coming Wednesday (8pm kick-off).