Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old striker signed for Newcastle ahead of the match for a club record £60million transfer fee from Real Sociedad.

Despite travelling with the squad to Molineux, Isak was ineligible to play against Wolves due to the lack of a work permit.

Newcastle registered the player prior to Friday’s noon deadline and submitted the appropraite paper work but Isak’s work permit was not ratified in time.