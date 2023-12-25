When does the January transfer window open and what are Newcastle United’s transfer plans?
The January transfer window is almost here and Newcastle United have another opportunity to strengthen their squad ahead of what promises to be a very important second-half of the campaign. Here is everything you need to know about the January transfer window:
When does the January transfer window open?
The January transfer window opens on Monday, January 1. The EFL transfer window will also open at that time with Italian, German, Spanish and French clubs also able to buy players from that date.
When does the January transfer window close?
The January transfer window will close at 11pm on Thursday, February 1. Whilst the transfer windows in Italy, Germany, Spain and France will all open at the same time as the Premier League and EFL, each league has a different finishing time, although they will all end on the same day English clubs.
What will Newcastle United look to do in the January transfer window?
Much like last winter window, Newcastle United will be open for business when the window opens and will move for any of their targets should they become available - like they managed to do with Anthony Gordon in January. Unlike the 2023 winter window, the Magpies do enter this window with a couple of areas they would like to strengthen in.
Nick Pope’s injury may see them move for a new goalkeeper whilst a midfielder could also be on their wishlist. Lewis Miley’s emergence in the first-team may soften that need for a new midfielder, although links with Kalvin Phillips refuse to go away.