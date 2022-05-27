Newcastle United will find out who their opening day opponents in the 2022/23 season will be at 9am on Thursday, June 16.

The last two seasons have seen Newcastle face West Ham in the first game of the season with the away side triumphing on both occasions.

The first round of Premier League fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of August 6 with the potential for the season curtain-raiser to take place a day before that on Friday, August 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United ended the season on a high and fans will already be looking forward to the next one (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

The summer transfer window, that is, for once, eagerly anticipated by Newcastle supporters, opens on Wednesday, June 10 runs until 11pm on Thursday, September 1.

Because of the World Cup at the end of the year, the 2022/23 season will have a mid-season break and have just one international break before the World Cup starts.

This break takes place between 19-27 September with last round of fixtures before the World Cup scheduled for the 12-13 November. The season once again resumes on Boxing Day.

The Premier League season will conclude on Sunday, May 28 with all fixtures taking place simultaneously.

Key Dates

Wednesday, June 10 - Summer transfer window opens

Thursday, June 16 - Fixtures released at 9am

Saturday, August 6 - First full weekend of Premier League action

Thursday, September 1 - Summer transfer window closes at 11pm

September 19 - September 27 - International Break

Saturday, November 12 - Last weekend of Premier League action before break for Qatar World Cup

Monday, December 26 - Premier League resumes