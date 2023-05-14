This is when every Newcastle United contract is set to expire.

Bruno Guimaraes is a wanted man this summer, however, Newcastle United could end speculation that the Brazilian will leave St James’ Park by tying him down to a new deal at the club.

Recent reports have suggested that Guimaraes will sign a new deal with the club at the end of the season following a stunning beginning to his career on Tyneside.

Guimaraes is just one of a number of players that Newcastle will hope they can keep at the club for the foreseeable future and hope to build a team around.

With that in mind, here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at when the contracts of every Newcastle United player is set to end.

1 . Loris Karius Karius is contracted to the club until the end of the current season. Photo Sales

2 . Matt Ritchie Ritchie is contracted to the club until the end of the current season. Photo Sales

3 . Mark Gillespie Gillespie is contracted to the club until the end of the current season. Photo Sales

4 . Paul Dummett Dummett is contracted to the club until the end of the current season. Photo Sales