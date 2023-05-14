When every Newcastle United contract is set to end amid exciting Bruno Guimaraes update - photo gallery
This is when every Newcastle United contract is set to expire.
Bruno Guimaraes is a wanted man this summer, however, Newcastle United could end speculation that the Brazilian will leave St James’ Park by tying him down to a new deal at the club.
Recent reports have suggested that Guimaraes will sign a new deal with the club at the end of the season following a stunning beginning to his career on Tyneside.
Guimaraes is just one of a number of players that Newcastle will hope they can keep at the club for the foreseeable future and hope to build a team around.
With that in mind, here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at when the contracts of every Newcastle United player is set to end.