When every Newcastle United contract is set to end amid exciting Bruno Guimaraes update - photo gallery

This is when every Newcastle United contract is set to expire.

By Joe Buck
Published 12th May 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 13:00 BST

Bruno Guimaraes is a wanted man this summer, however, Newcastle United could end speculation that the Brazilian will leave St James’ Park by tying him down to a new deal at the club.

Recent reports have suggested that Guimaraes will sign a new deal with the club at the end of the season following a stunning beginning to his career on Tyneside.

Guimaraes is just one of a number of players that Newcastle will hope they can keep at the club for the foreseeable future and hope to build a team around.

With that in mind, here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at when the contracts of every Newcastle United player is set to end.

Karius is contracted to the club until the end of the current season.

1. Loris Karius

Karius is contracted to the club until the end of the current season.

Ritchie is contracted to the club until the end of the current season.

2. Matt Ritchie

Ritchie is contracted to the club until the end of the current season.

Gillespie is contracted to the club until the end of the current season.

3. Mark Gillespie

Gillespie is contracted to the club until the end of the current season.

Dummett is contracted to the club until the end of the current season.

4. Paul Dummett

Dummett is contracted to the club until the end of the current season.

