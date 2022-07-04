Who has been tipped to join Newcastle United this summer? (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

When every Newcastle United player’s contract is set to expire – NINE into final year

Newcastle United’s squad is full to the brim of contracted players heading into the new 2022-23 Premier League season.

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 4th July 2022, 12:44 pm

The Magpies first-team returned to pre-season training last week with several players entering the final year of their contracts at St James’s Park.

But there are many players still with plenty of time remaining on their current deals, for better or worse.

New signing Sven Botman penned a five-year deal at the club last week. Fellow summer signings Nick Pope and Matt Targett both four-years contracts last month.

But last year, several first team fringe players agreed new deals at the club, which now makes offloading them difficult with head coach Eddie Howe needing to sell players in order to strengthen his squad further this summer.

1. Paul Dummett - 2023

Signed a new one-year extension at Newcastle with his previous deal set to expire this summer.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

2. Matt Ritchie - 2023

A player who may have already played his last game for the club. Ritchie has just a year left on his current deal having signed a three-year contract extension back in 2020.

Photo: Getty

Photo Sales

3. Jonjo Shelvey - 2023

Signed a three-year extension along with Ritchie in 2020. Has proven to be a useful member of the squad under Eddie Howe but his long-term future at the club is uncertain.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales

4. Emil Krafth - 2023

The Swedish right-back emerged as something of an ‘unsung hero’ for Newcastle during the second half of last season. He has just a year left on his current deal at St James’s Park.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueMagpiesSt James's ParkNick Pope
Next Page
Page 1 of 9