When Newcastle United fans will discover if West Ham United game is postponed in wake of Queens death

Queen Elizabeth II yesterday passed away peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years – and a period of national mourning has started.

Officials from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will set out Government guidance on an all-sports call at 9.30am today, according to the Daily Mail.

This meeting will be followed by a Premier League meeting at 11am, after which time a pubic announcement will be made on the outcome of talks.

Chief executive Richard Masters, it's reported, has already told clubs that the guidance is unlikely to be “definitive”. This means sporting bodies will have to make their own decisions on postponements.

Newcastle United are due to play West Ham United – who played FCSB at home in the Europa League last night – at the London Stadium on Sunday. The away end is sold out.

Head coach Eddie Howe’s scheduled pre-match press conference has been put back to this afternoon.

United issued a statement after news broke of the Queen’s death. It read: “Newcastle United and its owners are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join the world in sending our deepest condolences to the Royal Family. All flags at St James' Park will fly at half mast as we join the country in observing a period of national mourning.”

West Ham United fans at the London Stadium last night.