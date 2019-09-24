When will Andy Carroll start for Newcastle United? The Magpies' injury fears revealed
Newcastle United fear Andy Carroll may not be fit enough to be handed a start until 2020.
The Geordie frontman made his Magpies return to a St James’s Park roar on Saturday against Brighton, thrown on for the final eight minutes of the Premier League draw.
But United fans may well have to wait a little longer for the 30-year-old former England man to get his chance from the off.
According to the Telegraph, the club’s medical staff have fears Carroll will not be ready to start until Christmas at the earliest, a wait which could easily stretch into next year.
The report states: “There are major doubts about what sort of impact the 30-year-old will actually have on the team.”
It states United “were willing to take a gamble on their former academy player’s fitness because of his emotional bond with the club”.
The report continues: “Telegraph Sport has been told that the likelihood of Carroll starting a game in the short to medium term are extremely slim with his involvement almost certainly confined to cameo roles as a substitute.
“Carroll has not suffered any sort of reaction after his first appearance of the season against Brighton and will be on the bench again when Newcastle travel to Leicester City on Sunday.
“But his workload needs to be carefully managed and it would be a huge risk to ask him to start a game. Worryingly, that could still be the situation in three to four months’ time.”