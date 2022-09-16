3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles

Following relegation, Lascelles was given the Newcastle United captaincy by Rafa Benitez - a role he still holds today over six years on. Although regular first-team football has been hard to come by for him, a near-perfect display away at Anfield reminded supporters just why he has been one of the club’s most consistent performers over the last few years.

Photo: Alex Livesey