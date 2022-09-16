News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Steve McClaren's final match in charge of Newcastle United came in a disastrous defeat to Eddie Howe's Bournemouth in March 2016 (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty images)

Where are they now? Gallery of every Newcastle United player that featured in disastrous defeat to Bournemouth in 2016 - including Leeds and Fulham stars

The first time Newcastle faced Bournemouth at St James’s Park in the Premier League was possibly the lowest moment of their recent top-flight campaigns.

By Joe Buck
Friday, 16th September 2022, 11:30 am

In March 2016, Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth travelled to St James’s Park for a real relegation ‘six pointer’.

Newcastle came into the game following back-to-back defeats and were sat second-bottom of the Premier League.

The Cherries, in their debut Premier League campaign, started the day eight points above them, knowing a win would all-but secure their top-flight status.

In the end, Bournemouth ran-out 3-1 winners courtesy of an own-goal by Steven Taylor and strikes from Josh King and Charlie Daniels.

The game, which signalled that Newcastle were in deep, deep relegation danger, would turn out to be Steve McClaren’s last in charge of Newcastle as he was sacked and replaced by Rafa Benitez days later.

Here, we take a look at every player who featured for Newcastle that day to see what has happened to their respective careers over six years on:

1. GK: Rob Elliot

Elliot left Newcastle in summer 2020 as a free agent before joining Watford in January 2021. Elliot spent 18 months at Vicarage Road but has since moved back to the north east and is now technical director at Gateshead, working alongside former Magpies teammate Mike Williamson.

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales

2. RB: Daryl Janmaat

Janmaat had spells at Watford and ADO Den Haag back in his homeland before announcing his retirement from football earlier this summer. He was subsequently made technical director at ADO Den Haag who are managed by former Liverpool man Dirk Kuyt.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales

3. CB: Jamaal Lascelles

Following relegation, Lascelles was given the Newcastle United captaincy by Rafa Benitez - a role he still holds today over six years on. Although regular first-team football has been hard to come by for him, a near-perfect display away at Anfield reminded supporters just why he has been one of the club’s most consistent performers over the last few years.

Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales

4. CB: Steven Taylor

Taylor retired from football last year after an 18-year professional career. The defender left Newcastle at the end of the 2015/16 season and moved to the USA. Spells at Ipswich Town and Peterborough United followed before ending his career in New Zealand, after a brief time in India.

Photo: Mark Runnacles

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueBournemouthFulhamSteve McClaren
Next Page
Page 1 of 4