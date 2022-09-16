Where are they now? Gallery of every Newcastle United player that featured in disastrous defeat to Bournemouth in 2016 - including Leeds and Fulham stars
The first time Newcastle faced Bournemouth at St James’s Park in the Premier League was possibly the lowest moment of their recent top-flight campaigns.
In March 2016, Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth travelled to St James’s Park for a real relegation ‘six pointer’.
Newcastle came into the game following back-to-back defeats and were sat second-bottom of the Premier League.
The Cherries, in their debut Premier League campaign, started the day eight points above them, knowing a win would all-but secure their top-flight status.
In the end, Bournemouth ran-out 3-1 winners courtesy of an own-goal by Steven Taylor and strikes from Josh King and Charlie Daniels.
The game, which signalled that Newcastle were in deep, deep relegation danger, would turn out to be Steve McClaren’s last in charge of Newcastle as he was sacked and replaced by Rafa Benitez days later.
Here, we take a look at every player who featured for Newcastle that day to see what has happened to their respective careers over six years on: