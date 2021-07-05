Where are they now? Jonas Gutierrez and his Newcastle United teammates from THAT victory over West Ham

Jonas Gutierrez battled his way back from cancer to score the goal that effectively kept Newcastle United in the top-flight.

A Magpies side, managed by John Carver, needed a win against West Ham United on the final day of the 2014/15 campaign to survive.

Moussa Sissoko opened the scoring before United’s very own spiderman sent the St James’s Park into raptures.

There couldn’t have been a more popular goalscorer that day as Gutierrez overcome the biggest battle of his life to ensure Newcastle remained in the EPL on what would prove to be his final appearance in black and white.

Today, Gutierrez is 38-years-old and in honour of the Argentine winger, we’ve looked back at that special and emotional day – revealing what he and his teammates are up to now:

1. Tim Krul The adopted Geordie will be back at St James's Park next season with Norwich City following their immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

2. Daryl Janmaat Janmaat, 31, returned to the Netherlands to join ADO Den Haag after terminating his contract at Watford in October 2020, months after their relegation to the Championship.

3. Mike Williamson The 37-year-old is entering his third season as player-manager at National League North side Gateshead.

4. Fabricio Coloccini Retirement looked to be on the cards for the 39-year-old when he left San Lorenzo last month however, Coloccini is continuing his playing days with Aldosivi, also in Argentina.