NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Fabian Schar of Newcastle United celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford FC at St. James Park on August 31, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Where do Newcastle United rank in the top-50 most valuable squads in world football?

Mike Ashley is not known for spending his money at Newcastle United – but this summer the club did go on a relative spending splurge.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 15:45

The Magpies broke their transfer record for Joelinton – the second time they’ve done so in less than six months.

But where does the value of their squad rank among Europe’s elite? Unsurprisingly the Premier League are by far the most dominant league when looking at the top-50 most valuable squads in world football, with 15 teams in the rankings.

OddsMonkey have compiled a list of the of the world’s elite – with Newcastle United on the list.

1. Manchester City

£1.14bn

2. Real Madrid

£1.06bn

3. Barcelona

£1.05bn

4. Liverpool

£959.18m

