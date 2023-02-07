Newcastle United currently sit in 4th place in the Premier League table, but have had a relatively slow start to 2023.

Although they haven’t tasted defeat in the league this calendar year - and have done so just once all season - Newcastle have won just one of their four top-flight outings since the turn of the year.

Scoring just one goal in that time, the Magpies have seen their league form slip a little as they realise Wembley dreams in the Carabao Cup.

Despite this, Eddie Howe’s side still hold genuine European ambitions this season and sit well placed in the battle for a Champions League place this season - something that cannot be said of one or two of their rivals this year.

Here, we take a look at what the Premier League table would look like based only on games played in 2023.

Do these standings surprise you?

1 . Nottingham Forest Record in 2023 = played: 5, won: 3, drawn: 2, lost: 0, points: 11 (+4 GD)

2 . Brighton & Hove Albion Record in 2023 = played: 4, won: 3, drawn: 1, lost: 0, points: 10 (+7 GD)

3 . Brentford Record in 2023 = played: 4, won: 3, drawn: 1, lost: 0, points: 10 (+7 GD)

4 . Manchester United Record in 2023 = played: 5, won: 3, drawn: 1, lost: 1, points: 10 (+4 GD)