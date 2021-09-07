Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Where Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Brentford 'should' sit in Premier League table - according to experts

It’s been another frustrating start to the season for Newcastle United.

By Jason Jones
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 10:07 am

Steve Bruce’s men are still waiting on their first win of the campaign, and have picked up just one point from their opening three matches.

A dramatic 2-2 draw against Southampton saw them head into the international break in 17th – but do the stats suggest that is a fair reflection of their output so far?

Expected goals (xG) is a football metric, which allows you to correctly evaluate team and player performance.

Experts believe that in a low-scoring game such as football, final match score does not provide a clear picture of performance.

Analysts say more and more sports analytics is turning to advanced models like xG, which is a statistical measure of the quality of chances created and conceded.

The aim of xG was to create the most precise method for shot quality evaluation.

Scroll down to see how the Premier League table should look according to the xG data...

1. Manchester City

Actual league position: 7th Actual points tally: 6 Expected points tally: 8.04 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images )

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales

2. Everton

Actual league position: 6th Actual points tally: 7 Expected points tally: 6.86 (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

Photo: Chris Brunskill

Photo Sales

3. Liverpool

Actual league position: 5th Actual points tally: 7 Expected points tally: 6.76 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales

4. West Ham

Actual league position: 2nd Actual points tally: 7 Expected points tally: 5.90 (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5