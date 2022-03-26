The Toon Army has had plenty to boo and cheer this term.

It’s been a rollercoaster season for Newcastle United.

From the doldrums of an alarmingly poor start to the highs of a successful takeover and a subsequent upturn in form, the Magpies have endured their fair share of ups and downs this term.

But how have their fans reacted to the ongoing turmoil?

New research from Bookmakers.tv has analysed over three million tweets from Premier League fans over the course of the season, and has determined each side’s most positive and negative weeks by counting up what percentage of their social media interactions were generally unfavourable.

The percentage differences have then been ranked to find out who the top flight’s most “fickle” fans are.

Check out the findings, ranking each fanbase from most to least changeable, below...

1st: West Ham Highest weekly negative sentiment: 39.8%. Lowest weekly negative sentiment: 13.5 %. Difference: 26.3%.

2nd: Arsenal Highest weekly negative sentiment: 41.3%. Lowest weekly negative sentiment: 16.4 %. Difference: 24.9%.

3rd: Burnley Highest weekly negative sentiment: 33.9%. Lowest weekly negative sentiment: 9.9%. Difference: 24%.

4th: Tottenham Hotspur Highest weekly negative sentiment: 35.3%. Lowest weekly negative sentiment: 11.8%. Difference: 23.5%.