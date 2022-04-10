Where 'should' Eddie Howe's side sit in the Premier League this season? (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Where Newcastle United, Leeds United, Everton and Manchester United ‘should’ sit in the Premier League table - according to the experts

Newcastle United have been battling relegation all season - but does this accurately reflect how their campaign should have looked?

By Joe Buck
Tradition dictates that the league table doesn’t lie and where you end a campaign is a fair reflection of how your season has gone.

However, in modern football there are plenty of statistics that can help determine whether or not a team is in a ‘fair’ position in the table.

Newcastle have spent much of the season at the wrong end of the table - but is this where they should have been this campaign? Or have they been under or over performing this season?

Using the latest data provided by leading scouting platform WyScout, we take a look at how many points each Premier League side should have picked up this season and how the league table would look if it accurately reflected these statistics.

Do these standings shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Manchester City

Wyscout expected points = 68.2, actual points = 73, difference = +4.2 points

2. Liverpool

Wyscout expected points = 66.4, actual points = 72, difference = +5.6 points

3. Chelsea

Wyscout expected points = 56.5, actual points = 62, difference = +5.5 points

4. Arsenal

Wyscout expected points = 52.5, actual points = 54, difference = +1.5 points

