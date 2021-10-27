Where Newcastle United rank among the Premier League most unlucky teams in the last five years

Bookmakers.TV have released a full table of the Premier League teams’ unlucky incidents from the 2016/17 season to the present day. Research analysed the most unlucky on-pitch moments with include own goals, hitting the wordwork and errors leading to goals.
According to the study, Newcastle United in the top half of the ‘unluckiest teams’ league table – with a combined total of 122 unfortunate moments over the past five years.
We take a look at the table – starting with the least unlucky.
