Where Newcastle United rank among the Premier League most unlucky teams in the last five years

Bookmakers.TV have released a full table of the Premier League teams’ unlucky incidents from the 2016/17 season to the present day. Research analysed the most unlucky on-pitch moments with include own goals, hitting the wordwork and errors leading to goals.

According to the study, Newcastle United in the top half of the ‘unluckiest teams’ league table – with a combined total of 122 unfortunate moments over the past five years.

We take a look at the table – starting with the least unlucky.

1. Brighton & Hove Albion Own Goals: 12. Hit Woodwork: 49. Errors Leading to Goals: 17. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 78.

2. Burnley Own Goals: 9. Hit Woodwork: 49. Errors Leading to Goals: 22. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 80.

3. Leicester City Own Goals: 9. Hit Woodwork: 54. Errors Leading to Goals: 19. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 82.

4. Crystal Palace Own Goals: 5. Hit Woodwork: 48. Errors Leading to Goals: 34. Combined Unlucky Incidents: 87.