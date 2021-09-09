Every football fan has dreamed of playing for their club.

Most Newcastle United fans dream of scoring at the Gallowgate or scoring at Wembley to win the FA Cup, however, very few actually get to live those dreams.

And in recent years, to the naked eye, it can appear that Newcastle have stalled in their production of ‘homegrown’ first-team players.

But, is this true? Does the data provided below agree with that perception?

Research, conducted by OLBG.com, has calculated the number of ‘homegrown’ players in each Premier League first-team squad - and it makes for fascinating reading.

Note: A ‘homegrown’ player is any player that has trained with the club for at least three years before their 21st birthday.

Here, we have listed the clubs from worst to best in their production of ‘homegrown’ talents:

1. Brentford - 1 Brentford’s ‘moneyball’ approach in the transfer market is centred on them bringing in the best talent, allowing them to flourish and then moving them on for a sizeable profit. This model, coupled with their burning desire to make it to the Premier League, unfortunately for homegrown players, means opportunities in the first-team squad are very limited. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images) Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

2. Wolves - 1 The ‘Portuguese Revolution’ at Wolves over the past few seasons has brought great success on-the-pitch, however, research suggests that it may have hampered the prospects of their ‘homegrown’ talent making it to the first-team. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3. Watford - 1 Watford’s ownership has been well documented with a variety of clubs across Europe all being owned by the Pozzo family. Watford’s squad is composed of players from all backgrounds from across Europe and beyond - but only one ‘homegrown’ player. (Photo Credit: Bryn Lennon/staff) Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

4. Manchester City - 1 Despite all the huge successes for Pep Guardiola’s side, only Phil Foden can be constituted as ‘homegrown’ in their squad. It’s probably only a matter of time before this number increases, however, right now it’s a disappointing return for one of Europe’s biggest clubs. (Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: MICHAEL REGAN Photo Sales