Newcastle United returned to winning ways on Saturday as they edged out Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage. Bruno Guimaraes got the goal for the Magpies and that was enough to take them to within two points of sixth in the Premier League table.

It looks likely that sixth will be enough to claim a Europa League spot this season and while it might carry the glamour of the Champions League, it’s a competition that Newcastle would rightly fancy their chances of winning, should they qualify. As such, Newcastle’s remaining seven games will be absolutely huge and the St James’ Park faithful could end up playing a key role.