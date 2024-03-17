Cast your mind back to September when the Champions League draw was made. How long ago does that feel now?

Newcastle United supporters were cursing their luck as they were plunged into the "Group of Death" alongside Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund. That rage soon turned to excitement as Toon fans began to relish the prospect of taking on European heavyweights.

But why were they in the toughest group? As a club without UEFA pedigree for a decade beforehand, Newcastle's coefficient ranking was non-existent.

The Magpies, on paper, were scored alongside the competition's whipping boys as the new kids on the block. Years of dining at UEFA's top table helps clubs climb the ladder - and bank easier draws in the process.

So how do Newcastle stack up compared to rival UK clubs? The results may surprise you...

Shields Gazette has profiled the top 20 UK clubs on the UEFA coefficient table to assess how Newcastle compare to their rivals in England and beyond.