Where Newcastle United rank in the European attendance table this season

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 26th Mar 2023, 07:04 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 10:00 BST

Newcastle United face a big weekend on their return to Premier League action as they welcome Manchester United to St James’ Park on April 2.

The Magpies are two points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth place with two games in hand after beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 in their final game before the international break while Spurs drew 3-3 with Southampton.

Eddie Howe’s side are in a strong position to claim a Champions League place, as they seek to add another string to their transfer negotiating bow in the summer.

Newcastle fans are renowned for their loyal support, having regularly sold out their home matches during both seasons the club spent in the Championship during the Premier League era.

This season has proved no different, with strong home support as well as thousands of fans heading to London for last month’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The Magpies are among the best supported clubs in Europe and here is where their average attendance stands compared to some of Europe’s biggest clubs...

1. FC Barcelona

Capacity: 99,354. Average attendance: 83,512

1. FC Barcelona

Capacity: 99,354. Average attendance: 83,512

2. Borussia Dortmund

Capacity: 81,365. Average attendance: 81,171

2. Borussia Dortmund

Capacity: 81,365. Average attendance: 81,171

3. Bayern Munich

Capacity: 75,024. Average attendance: 75,006

3. Bayern Munich

Capacity: 75,024. Average attendance: 75,006

4. Manchester United

Capacity: 74,310. Average attendance: 73,960

4. Manchester United

Capacity: 74,310. Average attendance: 73,960

