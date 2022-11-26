Where Newcastle United sit in the Premier League attendance table versus West Ham, Leeds and Co - fan photos

In terms of capacity, St James’s Park officially seats 52,305 supporters and stands as one of the largest football stadium’s in England.

But with several Premier League clubs expanding their grounds and moving to new stadium’s entirely, there are several other grounds that boast capacities north of 50 or even 60 thousand.

So how does Newcastle’s current average attendance after the opening eight home games of the season compare with the rest of the division?

1. Manchester United - Old Trafford Average attendance: 73,645 Photo Sales

2. West Ham United - London Stadium Average attendance: 62,450 Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Average attendance: 61,667 Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

4. Arsenal - Emirates Stadium Average attendance: 60,150 Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales