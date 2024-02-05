Newcastle United currently sit 9th in the Premier League table after their chaotic 4-4 draw with Luton Town at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon. The Magpies twice took the lead in the first-half before needing to rescue themselves after going 4-2 down in the second period.

That match was the first after a quiet January transfer window closed - a month that saw Newcastle sign just Alfie Harrison from Manchester City. The Magpies are out of the Champions League and have just the league and FA Cup to concentrate on between now and the end of the season.

Here, courtesy of OCB Scores, we take a look at the latest Premier League supercomputer and what could be in store for Newcastle United and their rivals when the season comes to an end in May:

1 . Sheffield United - 20th Supercomputer predictions = 20th place, 19 points, -50 goal difference

2 . Burnley - 19th Supercomputer predictions = 19th place, 24 points, -34 goal difference

3 . Crystal Palace - 18th Supercomputer predictions = 18th place, 36 points, -22 goal difference