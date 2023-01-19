Where Newcastle United’s €212m turnover ranks alongside Leeds United in Deloitte Money League - photo gallery
The latest Deloitte Football Money League is out and Newcastle United are back into the top 20.
The list covers revenues from the 2021/22 season - a season that saw Mike Ashley’s tenure at the club come to an end following the takeover of the club.
This new Money League is the 26th edition, having seen Newcastle jump up nine places from their 29th place in the 25th edition of the Money League.
The club's highest place was in the 1997/98 season, when it was ranked fifth.
But where do Newcastle United rank now? And how do they compare with the biggest clubs in Europe and in England with Premier League clubs making up 11 of the top 20.
Here, we take a look at the latest Deloitte Football Money League to see where Newcastle United rank amongst European football’s biggest clubs.
Do these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.