The latest Deloitte Football Money League is out and Newcastle United are back into the top 20.

The list covers revenues from the 2021/22 season - a season that saw Mike Ashley’s tenure at the club come to an end following the takeover of the club.

This new Money League is the 26th edition, having seen Newcastle jump up nine places from their 29th place in the 25th edition of the Money League.

The club's highest place was in the 1997/98 season, when it was ranked fifth.

But where do Newcastle United rank now? And how do they compare with the biggest clubs in Europe and in England with Premier League clubs making up 11 of the top 20.

Here, we take a look at the latest Deloitte Football Money League to see where Newcastle United rank amongst European football’s biggest clubs.

Do these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Manchester City Manchester City generated revenues of €731m and were placed 1st in the Deloitte Football Money League. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

2. Real Madrid Real Madrid generated revenues of €713.8m and were placed 2nd in the Deloitte Football Money League. Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales

3. Liverpool Liverpool generated revenues of €701.7m and were placed 3rd in the Deloitte Football Money League. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

4. Manchester United Manchester United generated revenues of €688.6m and were placed 4th in the Deloitte Football Money League. Photo: Christopher Furlong Photo Sales