News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
This is where Newcastle United's attendances rank alongside the biggest in the country (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Where Newcastle United's stunning attendances rank alongside Leeds United, Aston Villa and Everton this season - photo gallery

Attendances at St James’s Park this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

By James Copley
4 minutes ago

Newcastle United return to a sold out St James’s Park this evening when they host Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup. Over a month on from their last competitive game, a 1-0 win against Chelsea in the Premier League, Newcastle will be aiming to impress in-front of their own supporters once again.

52,000 supporters, including a hardy bunch of Cherries fans making their way from the south coast, will be present as both teams aim to reach the Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals. For Newcastle, it is yet another chance to impress in front of their own supporters with the Magpies having tasted defeat just twice on their home turf in 2022.

Here, we take a look at how Newcastle United’s home attendances this season compare across the country.

Do these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Luton Town

Luton Town play in the Championship and have an average attendance of 9,786.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales

2. AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth play in the Premier League and have an average attendance of 10,269.

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales

3. Rotherham United

Rotherham United play in the Championship and have an average attendance of 10,286.

Photo: Henry Browne

Photo Sales

4. Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic play in the Championship and have an average attendance of 11,772.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 11
St James's ParkLeeds UnitedEvertonAston Villa