Where Newcastle United's stunning attendances rank alongside Leeds United, Aston Villa and Everton this season - photo gallery
Attendances at St James’s Park this season rank among the very biggest in the country.
Newcastle United return to a sold out St James’s Park this evening when they host Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup. Over a month on from their last competitive game, a 1-0 win against Chelsea in the Premier League, Newcastle will be aiming to impress in-front of their own supporters once again.
52,000 supporters, including a hardy bunch of Cherries fans making their way from the south coast, will be present as both teams aim to reach the Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals. For Newcastle, it is yet another chance to impress in front of their own supporters with the Magpies having tasted defeat just twice on their home turf in 2022.
Here, we take a look at how Newcastle United’s home attendances this season compare across the country.
Do these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there: