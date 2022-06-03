After going 14 games without a win, many Newcastle supporters were fearing the worst with the Magpies seemingly only heading one way, down. However, their remarkable 2022 saw Newcastle survive in the league with relative ease.

But cast your minds back to August and the landscape at St James’s Park could hardly have been more different.

Before their opening day game with West Ham, Newcastle had only added Joe Willock to their squad and were facing another season of struggle under Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley.

But what just was being predicted for Newcastle before a ball was kicked this season - and how does their 11th place finish compare to these predictions?

Here, we take a look at how each Premier League side finished in comparison to how the supercomputer, provided by FiveThirtyEight, forecast they fare this season:

1. Manchester City Manchester City were predicted to win the league in pre-season and Pep Guardiola's side matched that prediction, claiming 12 points more than forecast. Pre-season prediction = 1st place, 81 points (+41 GD), 40% chance of winning Premier League, 84% chance of qualifying for the Champions League. Final standing = 1st place, 93 points (+73 GD). Difference = 0 places.

2. Liverpool The Reds also matched the supercomputer's pre-season predictions but well exceeded their forecasted points total and took Manchester City right to the wire at the top of the table. Pre-season prediction = 2nd place, 74 points (+36 GD), 21% chance of winning Premier League, 69% chance of qualifying for the Champions League. Final standing = 2nd place, 92 points (+68 GD). Difference = 0 places.

3. Chelsea For many, Chelsea were one of the favourites to lift the Premier League trophy this season with the supercomputer almost perfectly predicting how Thomas Tuchel's side would fare this season. Pre-season prediction = 3rd place, 73 points (+32 GD), 16% chance of winning Premier League, 64% chance of qualifying for the Champions League. Final standing = 3rd place, 74 points (+43 GD). Difference = 0 places.

4. Manchester United High-profile summer signings led many to think Manchester United could be a force to be reckoned with this season and the supercomputer was certainly one of them. Pre-season prediction = 4th place, 68 points (+25 GD), 10% chance of winning Premier League, 50% chance of qualifying for the Champions League. Final standing = 6th place, 58 points (0 GD). Difference = -2 places.