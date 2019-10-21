Newcastle United's Victor Fernandez makes it 2-0 to the Magpies.

Which Newcastle United U23 players impressed in their Sunderland derby day win?

Luke Charman’s first-half strike and a second from Victor Fernandez ensured Newcastle United secured a derby victory over their rivals Sunderland at Eppleton CW.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 21st October 2019, 9:15 pm
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 9:34 pm

It was an assured performance by the Magpies’ second string after a very difficult start to their league campaign, made easier by Brandon Taylor’s red card in the first half.

But who stood out on the night? Our writer Liam Kennedy was at Hetton – and here’s his NUFC player ratings...

1. Dan Langley - 6

Unfair to judge the big keeper on this performance as he had very little to do. When needed to claim a cross or two did the business.

2. Lewis Cass - 7

A solid show down the right from the skipper.

3. Ludwig Francillette - 8

Won absolutely everything in the air. A towering presence at the heart of defence.

4. Oisin McEntee - 7

Formed a solid partnership with Frenchman Francillette.

