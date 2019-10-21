Which Newcastle United U23 players impressed in their Sunderland derby day win?
Luke Charman’s first-half strike and a second from Victor Fernandez ensured Newcastle United secured a derby victory over their rivals Sunderland at Eppleton CW.
It was an assured performance by the Magpies’ second string after a very difficult start to their league campaign, made easier by Brandon Taylor’s red card in the first half.
But who stood out on the night? Our writer Liam Kennedy was at Hetton – and here’s his NUFC player ratings...