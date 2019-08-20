Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday; here's everything you need to know about the clash.

Who are Newcastle United playing?

The Magpies play Tottenham Hotspur at their new multi-million pound stadium in London in what will be the Tyneside club’s first visit to the new ground.

What time is kick-off?

The clash kicks off at 4:30pm.

Can I watch the game on television?

Yes. The game will be shown live on Sky Sports. If you don’t have a subscription you can purchase a NOW TV day pass.

What’s the form coming into the game?Newcastle have lost their opening two Premier League fixtures 1-0 to Arsenal and 3-1 against newly-promoted Norwich City.

Tottenham, however, have enjoyed a better start to this campaign. Spurs drew 2-2 with league champions Manchester City last weekend and hammered Aston Villa 3-1 the week before.

What does the head-to-head history tell us?

Tottenham have won their last four fixtures against Newcastle, the Magpies last win against the London club came in a 5-1 victory at the end of the 2016/17 season when the club were already relegated to the Championship.

Who is Tottenham’s danger man?

Son Heung-min has served a three-match ban and is now available for selection, he and England international striker Harry Kane can be deadly in attack for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Lucas Moura, who has pace to burn in attack, will be looking to add to his goal against Manchester City and cement a place in Tottenham’s starting XI.

Bruce won’t have to worry about playmaker Dele Ali or new signing Ryan Sessegnon as both are sidelined with hamstring injuries.

What about weak links?It’s difficult to find weak links in a team which reached the Champions League final last year and consistently finishes in the top-four in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, France captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris can, on occasion, be weak when dealing with crosses.

What’s the injury news on the Newcastle front?Joelinton is expected to be fit for the Tottenham game, despite coming off with an injury against Norwich City.