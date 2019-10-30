Strasbourg's French midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko (L) competes for the ball.

There had been rumours of a deal of around £10.5m however club sources have indicated that any deal or agreement is wide of the mark.

The young midfielder was born in Meaux, France and that is where he began his football career at youth level.

Sissoko turned 22 on Sunday and has been capped for France at every age between under 18 and under 21.

The Toon target signed for Strasbourg from Stade Brest 29 for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.8 million in July of last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 6ft 4” Sissoko will provide an aerial threat to any side and despite his size he is not the slowest of players and could be a real asset to Steve Bruce's struggling side.

The towering midfielder is somewhat of a powerhouse in the middle of the park and is extremely effective in winning the ball back for his team.

Sissoko boasts a pass completion percentage of 84.5% this campaign, which is higher than United mifielders Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Sean and Matthew Longstaff.

The only midfielder with a higher percentage at Newcastle is the forgotten man Ki Sung-yueng.

He has scored three times in his 32 appearances for Strasbourg since making the switch from Stade Brest 29, this is more than any of Newcastle's current crop have managed since the start of last season.

His first season was at the club nicknamed 'Le Racing' was a success with the club lifting the Coupe de la Ligue trophy, securing qualification for this years UEFA Europa League.

Sissoko has featured in nine of Strasbourg's opening 11 Ligue 1 fixtures this season, however they have been unable to replicate last years success, they sit 16th in the league and have already been knocked out of the Europa League.