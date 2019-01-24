Who is Jordan Lukaku? The lightning quick full-back 'set to sign' for Newcastle United

Newcastle United are reportedly set to seal a deal for full-back Jordan Lukaku - but who is he?

The Belgian international is thought to have agreed a half-season loan switch to St James's Park, with an option to purchase in the summer, as Rafa Benitez finally secures the full-back he has sought for several transfer windows.

But who is the defender set to bolster the Magpies' ranks?

Here's everything you need to know about Jordan Lukaku:

What are his key details?

Age: 24

Position: Left-back

Nationality: Belgian

What has his career been like?

Lukaku has enjoyed a varied career to date, having taken in spells in both the Belgian and Italian top flights.

His senior career began at Anderlecht after spells with some of Belgian's top clubs as youngster.

Handed a first-team debut in March 2012, Lukaku looked to be carving out a career at the Belgian giants,

But he only managed to muster nine appearances during a two-year stint in Brussels, and a desire for more regular first-team football saw him join divisional rivals Oostende - initially on a loan deal.

The move was quickly made permanent, with Lukaku flourishing in the first-team environment.

His impressive form was quickly noted, and Lazio shelled out an initial fee or around €4m in order to lure the full-back to Italy in 2016.

And he has since gone from strength-to-strength, making 64 appearances for I Biancocelesti during his spell in Rome.

Lukaku also has 7 caps for the Belgian national team and was part of their provisional squad for the 2018 World Cup - although he missed out on a place in the final 23.

What type of player is he?

An attack-minded full-back, also capable of playing as a wing-back, Lukaku's key asset is his pace which he uses to great effect.

Lazio have also used the 24-year-old as left winger, and that versatility could prove attractive to Rafa Benitez.

Has he been linked with other Premier League clubs?

Yes - this is far from the first time that Lukaku has been linked with a Premier League switch,

Leicester City, Everton, Manchester United and Arsenal - his boyhood club - are just some of the clubs that have been linked with a swoop for the Belgian.

Why does Rafa Benitez want to sign him?

The reasons behind this reported capture should be clear.

Benitez has long been keen to strengthen his options at full-back, particularly on the left hand side.

An injury to Paul Dummett earlier this campaign highlights Newcastle's shortage of real options in that area, and the signing of Lukaku should help fill that void.

What else do we need to know about him?

The surname may sound familiar.

Jordan is the brother of Manchester United striker Romelu, with the pair having progressed through the ranks at Anderlecht together at the beginning of their respective careers.