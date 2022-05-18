Social media has been abuzz over a potential move for the 24 year-old with many harbouring dreams of seeing a Brazilian midfield triangle of Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Paqueta light up St James’s Park.

Talks of a potential move for Paqueta started with the arrival of Guimaraes in January with the pair sharing a very close friendship.

But just who is he? Here, we take a look at Paqueta’s history, his playing style and whether a move for the Brazilian is likely this summer?

Who is Lucas Paqueta?

Paqueta is an attacking midfielder who currently plays for Lyon in France.

After catching the eye at Flamengo in his native Brazil, Paqueta moved to Europe in 2019, joining AC Milan for £35million.

Unfortunately for him, it just never clicked at the San Siro before he joined Lyon in September 2020 for a reported £18million fee - the same amount the French club had paid for Guimaraes nine months earlier.

Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta struck up a great partnership whilst at Lyon together (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

And it is his relationship with Guimaraes that has sparked rumours of a move and why Newcastle supporters are excited about the potential of seeing Paqueta switch the Groupama Stadium for St James’s Park this summer.

What type of player is he?

At Lyon, Paqueta has been used in a three-man midfield, often operating on the right-hand side. Despite traditionally featuring as a more orthodox No.10, Paqueta has found great success in this slightly deeper role.

Guimaraes would often play in the middle of the midfield, a role that allowed Paqueta to advance and influence the play further up the pitch.

Lucas Paqueta in Europa League action for Lyon against West Ham earlier this season (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

He’s also not one to shirk defensive responsibility either and often works well alongside his full-back and midfield partners in disrupting opposition attacks.

What’s his relationship with Guimaraes?

Paqueta and Guimaraes struck-up a good relationship whilst in France together and this has continued despite Guimaraes’ move to Tyneside.

Just this week, Paqueta was spotted in the north east having met up to celebrate Guimaraes’ partner, Ana Lida Martins’ 25th birthday.

Despite not being teammates at club level anymore, the pair demonstrated their link-up whilst away with Brazil in March with some lovely interplay that saw them assist each other during Brazil’s 4-0 win over Bolivia.

What has Eddie Howe said about him?

The Paqueta-Guimaraes partnership isn’t a secret and Newcastle’s head coach was asked whether he would sign the midfielder based on this relationship:

"I have signed players from many different sources over the years, many different ways,” said Howe. “I've never cut off any recommendation from anybody.

“But, of course, I'd have to go through the right process of watching and analysing the player to see if he's right for the team. I'm aware of Bruno's relationship, not just with him [Paqueta], but many of his ex-players.

"Certainly, it helps to have players play at the very highest level, because those relationships and opinions can be very valuable."

Praise from Thierry Henry

Speaking earlier this season, Arsenal legend Henry described his love for some of the characteristics Paqueta has shown: “I love his dribbling and blind passing, but what I love is his desire, his activity, his selflessness, his commitment.”