A look at the favourites to take over the England head coach role should Gareth Southgate depart.

England’s 2022 World Cup campaign came to an end in the quarter-finals at the hands of France, and a change at the helm could follow.

Gareth Southgate went into the World Cup under pressure following a disappointing Nations League campaign, but he managed to save face in Qatar, with England putting on a solid campaign up to and including their quarter-final defeat to France, who have gone on to reach the final.

But Southgate is now taking his future into his own hands, considering whether to continue with the role or walk away having done an impressive job. As the England boss ponders his future, there has been speculation over who could take over the role, and here we round-up the top 10 favourites, featuring the current Newcastle United boss, with odds courtesy of SkyBet.

Take a look below...

1. Arsene Wenger - 25/1 Wenger is currently working with FIFA. Photo Sales

2. Steve Holland - 18/1 Gareth Southgate’s current assistant is said to be in the mix. Photo Sales

3. Frank Lampard - 16/1 Lampard has had his fair share of ups and downs already at Everton, but he is still being linked with the Three Lions job. Photo Sales

4. Steve Cooper - 14/1 Cooper has done a fine job at Nottingham Forest, also impressign at Swansea before his current role. Photo Sales