Newcastle United v Chelsea: Alan Shearer was very impressed by the performance of one Magpies star at St James’ Park.

Alan Shearer believes Kieran Trippier has the ‘whole package’ after the England international put in yet another brilliant display against Chelsea. Speaking about the right-back on Match of the Day, Shearer was full of praise for his performance as he offered comparisons between Trippier’s display and fellow Three Lions international Reece James.

James, who was recently named as Chelsea captain by Mauricio Pochettino, had a tough afternoon at St James’ park up against Anthony Gordon and saw his match end prematurely when he was shown a second yellow card by Simon Hooper after bringing down the former Everton man in the 73rd minute - having received his first booking for kicking the ball away and slowing down the restart of play earlier in the match.

Shearer said: “I thought [it was] the tale of two full-backs, one who is in unbelievable form in Kieran Trippier and the other who has just been made captain of Chelsea who had a really poor day. First of all, Trippier, what a season he is having.

“When you are having that many injuries you have got to have your leaders stand up and be huge and he is doing exactly that. Sterling, who we know is in good form, he just couldn’t get past him.

“Whether he was covering inside when they were trying to play through balls through or whether it is delivering balls, there is not many better in the Premier League at doing that than this guy. The way he puts the pace on it and whips it in there. He really is the whole package, defending and going forward.

“But on the other hand, he [James] had a really tough day. Gordon gave him a tough afternoon.”

Shearer was also keen to give a special mention to some of Newcastle’s younger players who featured against the Blues. Lewis Miley shone in midfield whilst Amadou Diallo, Michael Ndiweni and Alex Murphy all made their first ever Premier League appearances.