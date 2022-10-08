Why Alexander Isak and seven others are missing for Newcastle United against Brentford – photos
Newcastle United’s team to face Brentford in the Premier League at St James’s Park has been confirmed.
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe made no changes to the side that won 4-1 at Fulham last weekend.
Allan Saint-Maximin returned from a four game hamstring injury absence to make the bench.
NUFC line-up: Pope; Burn, Botman, Schar, Trippier; Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff; Murphy, Almiron, Wilson
Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Anderson
Page 1 of 2