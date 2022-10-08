News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is sidelined with a thigh injury.

Why Alexander Isak and seven others are missing for Newcastle United against Brentford – photos

Newcastle United’s team to face Brentford in the Premier League at St James’s Park has been confirmed.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 2:12 pm

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe made no changes to the side that won 4-1 at Fulham last weekend.

Allan Saint-Maximin returned from a four game hamstring injury absence to make the bench.

NUFC line-up: Pope; Burn, Botman, Schar, Trippier; Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff; Murphy, Almiron, Wilson

Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Anderson

1. Alexander Isak - thigh

Alexander Isak withdrew from international duty with Sweden due to a thigh injury. He remains sidelined.

2. Matt Ritchie - calf

The winger suffered a calf injury in training during the international break.

3. Karl Darlow - ankle

The goalkeeper is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury in training.

4. Jonjo Shelvey - hamstring

Shelvey has been out since pre-season with a hamstring injury but is closing in on a return.

