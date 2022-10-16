News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United talks with Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Why Allan Saint-Maximin and seven others are out for Newcastle United against Manchester United – gallery

Newcastle United’s team to face Manchester United at Old Trafford is in, and several players are missing.

By Dominic Scurr
1 minute ago

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe had several injury concerns heading into the game.

Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak were doubts ahead of the match and didn’t travel to Old Trafford.

But one player who did make the trip was Jonjo Shelvey. The midfielder was named in the Newcastle squad for the first time this season after picking up a hamstring injury in pre-season.

NUFC line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Murphy, Almiron, Wilson

Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Willock, Anderson

1. Allan Saint-Maximin - hamstring

The Newcastle winger has suffered a setback after returning from a hamstring injury off the bench last week.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales

2. Alexander Isak - thigh

Alexander Isak withdrew from international duty with Sweden due to a thigh injury. He remains sidelined following a slight setback.

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

3. Matt Ritchie - calf

The winger suffered a calf injury in training during the international break. He is fighting to be back available before the World Cup break.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

4. Karl Darlow - ankle

The goalkeeper is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury in training.

Photo: Gualter Fatia

Photo Sales
Eddie HoweManchester UnitedOld TraffordAllan Saint-Maximin
Next Page
Page 1 of 2