Why Allan Saint-Maximin and seven others are out for Newcastle United against Manchester United – gallery
Newcastle United’s team to face Manchester United at Old Trafford is in, and several players are missing.
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe had several injury concerns heading into the game.
Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak were doubts ahead of the match and didn’t travel to Old Trafford.
But one player who did make the trip was Jonjo Shelvey. The midfielder was named in the Newcastle squad for the first time this season after picking up a hamstring injury in pre-season.
NUFC line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Murphy, Almiron, Wilson
Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Willock, Anderson