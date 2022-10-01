News you can trust since 1849
Why Allan Saint-Maximin and six others are absent for Newcastle United at Fulham – gallery

The Newcastle United team to face Fulham is in - and several players have missed out.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 2:15 pm

Eddie Howe has made four changes to the side that drew 1-1 with AFC Bournemouth last time out with Callum Wilson returning to the side in place of the injured Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy coming in for Ryan Fraser, Sean Longtstaff replacing Joelinton and Sven Botman returning at centre-back for Matt Targett.

NUFC line-up to face Fulham: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Willock, Guimaraes; Almiron, Murphy, Wilson

Subs: Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Joelinton, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Anderson

Here’s why Newcastle are without several players this afternoon...

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United reacts after a missed shot during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United reacts after a missed shot during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Photo: Clive Brunskill

2. Allan Saint-Maximin - hamstring

The winger is ‘very close’ to a return according to Eddie Howe but he didn’t make the journey to Craven Cottage.

Photo: Eddie Keogh

3. Alexander Isak - leg

Alexander Isak withdrew from international duty with Sweden due to injury and is set to miss the next few games following a scan.

Photo: George Wood

4. Matt Ritchie - calf

The winger suffered a calf injury in training during the international break.

Photo: Stu Forster

FulhamRyan FraserJoelintonCallum WilsonEddie Howe
