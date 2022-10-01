The Newcastle United team to face Fulham is in - and several players have missed out.
Eddie Howe has made four changes to the side that drew 1-1 with AFC Bournemouth last time out with Callum Wilson returning to the side in place of the injured Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy coming in for Ryan Fraser, Sean Longtstaff replacing Joelinton and Sven Botman returning at centre-back for Matt Targett.
NUFC line-up to face Fulham: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Willock, Guimaraes; Almiron, Murphy, Wilson
Subs: Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Joelinton, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Anderson
Here’s why Newcastle are without several players this afternoon...
1. NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United reacts after a missed shot during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Photo: Clive Brunskill
2. Allan Saint-Maximin - hamstring
The winger is ‘very close’ to a return according to Eddie Howe but he didn’t make the journey to Craven Cottage.
Photo: Eddie Keogh
3. Alexander Isak - leg
Alexander Isak withdrew from international duty with Sweden due to injury and is set to miss the next few games following a scan.
Photo: George Wood
4. Matt Ritchie - calf
The winger suffered a calf injury in training during the international break.
Photo: Stu Forster