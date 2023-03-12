News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago TikTok to be investigated by National Cyber Security Centre
2 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
3 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
4 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
4 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87
Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Why Anthony Gordon & seven others are out for Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - gallery

Newcastle United’s team to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park has been confirmed.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 12th Mar 2023, 15:35 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 15:39 GMT

Eddie Howe has made five changes to his Newcastle side that lost 2-0 at Manchester City last weekend. Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin come into the side as a front three in place of Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon.

Joe Willock also returns in place of the suspended Joelinton while Fabian Schar comes back following a concussion with Jamaal Lascelles dropping to the bench.

The Magpies are hoping to end a run of five league games without a win this afternoon.

Newcastle line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Isak Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson

Here are Newcastle United’s absentees today...

Didn’t train during the week after picking up a knock. Misses out this weekend.

1. Anthony Gordon - ankle

Didn’t train during the week after picking up a knock. Misses out this weekend. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales
Serves the first game of his two match suspension.

2. Joelinton - suspended

Serves the first game of his two match suspension. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Ryan Fraser has been frozen out of the first team squad and is training with Newcastle United’s Under-21 squad.

3. Ryan Fraser - tactical

Ryan Fraser has been frozen out of the first team squad and is training with Newcastle United’s Under-21 squad. Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Misses out with Matt Targett and Paul Dummett getting the nod on the bench.

4. Jamal Lewis - tactical

Misses out with Matt Targett and Paul Dummett getting the nod on the bench. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Eddie HoweJoe WillockAllan Saint-MaximinManchester CityCallum WilsonJamaal LascellesFabian ScharJoelinton