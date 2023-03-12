Why Anthony Gordon & seven others are out for Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - gallery
Newcastle United’s team to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park has been confirmed.
Eddie Howe has made five changes to his Newcastle side that lost 2-0 at Manchester City last weekend. Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin come into the side as a front three in place of Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon.
Joe Willock also returns in place of the suspended Joelinton while Fabian Schar comes back following a concussion with Jamaal Lascelles dropping to the bench.
The Magpies are hoping to end a run of five league games without a win this afternoon.
Newcastle line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Isak Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson
