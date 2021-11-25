However, much of this speculation comes from agents touting their clients around in a bid to secure a lucrative move to the Premier League - but there are no guarantees that Newcastle will even be in the division next season.

No wins from their first 12 means Eddie Howe’s side are playing catch-up on their rivals already and January can’t come soon enough to change their fortunes.

With only Joe Willock brought in during the summer, the squad needs refreshing with new faces, but it also needs the right characters.

Newcastle United's new owners have some big decisions to make regarding January transfer business (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

It will not always be pretty between now and May and the group will need to rely on these characters to help them through until the end of the season.

Players like James Tarkowski, Kieran Trippier and Conor Coady, all leaders in their own right, have been linked with a move to St James’s Park and they appear to be the ideal candidates to help bolster Newcastle’s defence.

Further up the field, players like Jesse Lingard and Harry Winks would bring bags of Premier League experience.

All five of these players would come to St James’s Park hungry and with a point to prove, especially with a World Cup coming up next winter.

Newcastle don't necessarily need to bring in Premier League proven players in order to survive the drop, however, in their current predicament, it would certainly seem like the least-risky option in ensuring they are a Premier League club come twelve months time.

