Why Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron, Loris Karius & 13 others are out for Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano - gallery
Newcastle United face Rayo Vallecano in a friendly match at St James’s Park this afternoon (12:30pm kick-off) - here’s how Eddie Howe’s side line-up.
The match is Newcastle’s final warm-up before they return to competitive action against AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup fourth round at St James’s Park on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off). The Magpies have travelled to Saudi Arabia for a warm weather training camp during the World Cup break which saw them have five players out representing their countries in Qatar.
All five have now returned with Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier quickly back involved in the squad for today’s friendly match. Eddie Howe also named a bench made up exclusively of Under-21s players with several key first team players rested after being involved in a behind closed doors training match on Friday.
NUFC line-up: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Targett; Shelvey, Willock, Longstaff; J. Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Wood
Subs: Gillespie, Brookwell, Carlyon, Scott, Stephenson, Crossley, Ndiweni, Turner-Cooke, A.Murphy, L.Miley