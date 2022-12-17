News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United club record signing Alexander Isak.

Why Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron, Loris Karius & 13 others are out for Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano - gallery

Newcastle United face Rayo Vallecano in a friendly match at St James’s Park this afternoon (12:30pm kick-off) - here’s how Eddie Howe’s side line-up.

By Dominic Scurr
1 minute ago

The match is Newcastle’s final warm-up before they return to competitive action against AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup fourth round at St James’s Park on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off). The Magpies have travelled to Saudi Arabia for a warm weather training camp during the World Cup break which saw them have five players out representing their countries in Qatar.

All five have now returned with Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier quickly back involved in the squad for today’s friendly match. Eddie Howe also named a bench made up exclusively of Under-21s players with several key first team players rested after being involved in a behind closed doors training match on Friday.

NUFC line-up: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Targett; Shelvey, Willock, Longstaff; J. Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Subs: Gillespie, Brookwell, Carlyon, Scott, Stephenson, Crossley, Ndiweni, Turner-Cooke, A.Murphy, L.Miley

1. Alexander Isak - thigh

The Swedish striker is still out due to a thigh injury picked up in September. Eddie Howe will be hopeful of welcoming him back into the first team set-up in time for the New Year.

Photo: George Wood

2. Emil Krafth - knee

Emil Krafth is out with a long-term knee injury. The right-back ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a Carabao Cup win at Tranmere back in August.

Photo: Getty

3. Paul Dummett - back

The left-back recovered from a calf injury but is now suffering with his back.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

4. Fabian Schar - World Cup

Returned from the World Cup suffering from illness. Yet to return to training.

Photo: Julian Finney

