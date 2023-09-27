News you can trust since 1849
Why Callum Wilson, Dan Burn and £63m Newcastle United duo miss out v Man City

Newcastle United face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round at St James’ Park - but will do so without Dan Burn and a selection of others.

Liam Kennedy
By Liam Kennedy
Published 27th Sep 2023, 19:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 19:16 BST
Dan Burn of Newcastle United celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on September 24, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Dan Burn of Newcastle United celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on September 24, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Dan Burn of Newcastle United celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on September 24, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have made a remarkable TEN changes to their side who won 8-0 at Sheffield United at the weekend for the visit of Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Youngster Lewis Miley is handed his first Magpies’ start, while Joelinton has made a surprise comeback from injury to be named on the left of a three-man frontline.

Paul Dummett and Jamaal Lascelles are handed their first starts of the season at centre-half, while summer signings Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento are also thrown into the starting XI.

Nick Pope is the only Newcastle survivor from their weekend win.

However, a number of key players are missing from the 20-man matchday squad - and here’s why.

Dan Burn had been expected to play centre-half, like he did in the third round game v Crystal Palace last year and against Brighton earlier this season, however an illness keeps him sidelined.

After his weekend exploits it’s expected Callum Wilson has been rested for the encounter, so too has Sean Longstaff, so integral to Newcastle’s recent upturn in fortunes.

Newcastle £63million duo Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock are long-term injury absentees, with the former expected to be out for months with a toe injury.

